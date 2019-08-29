Gggggg
Enbridge St. Lawrence Gas has been collecting school supplies and other items to donate to the “Ready 4 School” campaign. They delivered four totes containing school supplies, backpacks, lunch bags, water bottles, clothing and hygiene products, along with a donation for an additional $500 for them to spend on additional items. Casey Montroy from Enbridge St. Lawrence Gas is with Kristin Colarusso-Martin, the Massena Central School District’s community schools site coordinator. Enbridge St. Lawrence Gas Photo

