POTSDAM — The town is considering participating in an effort to make Route 11 between the Maple Street intersection and Walmart more friendly to pedestrians and cyclists.
Erik C. Backus, a Clarkson University engineering professor, talked about the idea with the town board during its monthly meeting Tuesday. He proposed a study of that stretch of highway to “address pedestrians, bicycles, and of course improve traffic.”
Although board members who spoke seemed to favor the idea, Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill said she’s worried about the town spending money on a study for an unaffordable project. They’re being asked to put up $6,000 along with a match from the village coffers.
“I’m looking at the bigger picture of having a safe way to walk or ride a bike along that corridor. It’s extremely dangerous,” she said. “Wouldn’t that cost millions of dollars? … where’s the money going to come from?”
Mr. Backus said since New York is responsible for that road, there could be state money available, possibly as much as 80% of the cost.
“Since it’s a state roadway, we’d look for matching funds” to go along with any improvements, he said. “There’s at least five years of great (infrastructure) money coming in with these types of projects. As a state roadway, they’re already mandated to look at things like this.”
He said to get to that point, the state would need “support of local planning saying you as a village or town agree to this approach to do this.”
Ms. Carvill also pointed out that the town is “very thin-staffed” and also doesn’t have a grant writer, nor the money to hire a top-notch grant writer.
“We’re looking at ways to do the grants ourselves as volunteers,” Mr. Backus said. “My employer may be interested in thinking about this themselves, and they write a lot of grants.”
Town councilors said they favor the proposal.
“I think $6,000 is not a terrible ask for what the town would get in return,” Councilor Toni A. Kennedy said. “I don’t think that’s unreasonable and it’s a great project.”
“I think it would be awesome to have a sidewalk from here to Walmart,” Councilor Marty G. Miller said. He added that the project “checks a lot of boxes, as far as I’m concerned.” He said it would give people an option to walk instead of having their cars on the road, which can also promote physical fitness.
“Part of the profit of surveys is people are getting educated on the issues or the concern,” Councilor Lynn A. Hall said. “I think it helps our lower-income population who ride around on bicycles or walk because they can’t afford a car.”
