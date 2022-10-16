Potsdam mulls study of Route 11

Traffic on outer Maple Street in Potsdam in July. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The town is considering participating in an effort to make Route 11 between the Maple Street intersection and Walmart more friendly to pedestrians and cyclists.

Erik C. Backus, a Clarkson University engineering professor, talked about the idea with the town board during its monthly meeting Tuesday. He proposed a study of that stretch of highway to “address pedestrians, bicycles, and of course improve traffic.”

