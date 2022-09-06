MASSENA — The Environmental Protection Agency will be addressing concerns raised by the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe over remediation efforts on the Grasse River.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council said the EPA’s chosen remedy to remediate the Grasse River was a “devastating failure.”
In a letter, addressed to EPA Region 2 Administrator Lisa Garcia, they said that most recently hazardous waste was reintroduced into the environment following an ice jam in March.
“A portion of the cap system approved by EPA to cover the significant contamination in the sediment was torn apart by a March 2022 ice jam scouring event, which exposed and introduced hazardous waste with concentrations up to 1,500 mg/kg (parts per million) of PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) in the river, and unknown concentrations released downstream into the St. Lawrence River,” said Tony David, the tribe’s Environment Division director.
The March ice jams caused limited scouring of the cap and sediment immediately upstream of the Route 131 bridge.
An ice jam is an accumulation of ice in the river channel that causes an ice jam toe to form, creating a very high-water flow rate and turbulence under the ice jam toe. The high-water flow rates are created by the same amount of water being pushed through a smaller portion of the river channel. The high-water flow rate and turbulence under the ice jam toe can result in localized scour along the river bottom sediment and redistribution of sediment.
To address the tribe’s concerns, EPA has announced that it will be overseeing repairs to portions of the cap at the Grasse River Superfund site that were damaged in the March ice jam event. In-river work is scheduled to begin Sept. 7.
They said Arconic Inc. (formerly Alcoa), with EPA oversight, completed the dredging and capping work in a 7.2-mile stretch of the Grasse River to address PCBs in 2021. However, multiple ice jams in March eroded “small discrete areas” of the river bottom.
“Out of the 257 acres of the site that was capped in the river’s main channel, approximately 4.3 acres of the cap was damaged due to scouring from the increased force beneath the ice jam. The portions of the modified armored cap and sand cap that eroded were not designed to withstand scouring from severe ice jams. The armored cap placed upstream of the Route 131 Bridge in Transects (T) T1- T19 was designed to withstand forces from severe ice jams, performed well and was not scoured. Arconic is monitoring in the long-term under EPA oversight, and they are required to make repairs to the cap as needed,” EPA officials said in a community update.
They said Arconic Inc. hired contractor J.F. Brennan to repair the cap.
“As an interim measure, EPA approved placing a six-inch isolation layer made of sand and activated carbon mix, in areas where scouring and high concentrations of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) were observed after the ice jams occurred,” they said.
They said the initial phase of the work is estimated to take two weeks.
“As part of the second phase, Arconic is performing further investigations to assess the geologic conditions of the river bottom (referred to in site-related documents as a geotechnical investigation) as well as an evaluation of different combinations of dredging and capping options to address the areas impacted by the March 2022 ice jams. The results will be submitted as part of a work plan for the second phase of the repair work in September,” they said.
“In the second phase, they will address the area where the chemical isolation layer was placed during the first phase, as well as areas where scoured material has deposited. Noise, air quality, and water quality will be monitored during the construction like previous years of in-river capping. Work will be conducted during the day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with no overnight work planned at this time,” EPA officials said.
They said Arconic is looking into the impacts of the March ice jams.
“The studies showed that the ice jams scoured less than 2% of the capped area located immediately upstream of the Route 131 Bridge in Massena and deposited most of the scoured material (primarily capping material with some native sediment) mostly downstream in T19.5-T24 and T25-27.5 In order to reduce the potential for contaminants to be carried or redeposited further downstream, cap repair work in this section of the river needs to be performed this year,” EPA officials said.
“As an interim measure, Arconic will begin repairing the cap in September so that this work can be completed before the onset of winter. Before making a final decision regarding the damaged portions of the cap, EPA, the State of New York, and Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe will evaluate the different alternatives for their viability in preventing the recurrence of ice jam damages,” they said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.