MASSENA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s five-year review of the former GM Powertrain site is underway and will be available in early fall.
Five-Year Reviews are documents prepared by EPA to evaluate the implementation and performance of site remedies to determine if they remain protective of human health and the environment.
This is the fourth five-year review of the Superfund site List. Five-year reviews have been prepared in July 2005, July 2010 and September 2015.
The regular reviews, which are required by federal law when contaminants remain at a site, include inspecting the site and cleanup technologies; reviewing monitoring data, operating data and maintenance records; and determining if any new relevant regulatory requirements have been established since EPA’s original cleanup decision was finalized.
A summary of the cleanup activities that have been completed to date, and an evaluation of the protectiveness of the implemented remedy are included in the five-year review report.
Previous reviews have concluded that response actions at the site to date are in accordance with the remedy selected by EPA and that the remedy continues to be protective of human health and the environment in the short term.
The site was added to the Superfund National Priorities List in 1984, and EPA and General Motors had been working cooperatively to remediate the site when GM filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009.
The Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response (RACER) Trust was formed in 2011 to continue the remediation work, which has been overseen by the EPA, St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Environmental Division and state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Remediation began with the demolition of the 890,000-square-foot facility that covered about 20 acres and has been ongoing in several stages. Immediate actions included the installation of an interim cap on the industrial landfill at the site in the late 1980’s to prevent migration of contaminants.
Long-term cleanup is focusing on the cleanup of St. Lawrence and Raquette River system sediments, excavation and removal of contaminated on-site soils, removal of contaminated soil and sediment on St. Regis Mohawk Tribal properties, and collection and treatment of contaminated groundwater.
From 2000 through 2004, contaminated sludges and soils associated with a 1.5-million gallon lagoon and a 350,000-gallon lagoon were dug up, stabilized, and shipped to an off-site disposal facility. In 2002, GM began remediating riverbank soils and sediments. That work was finished in 2003.
In 2004, GM began cleaning up Turtle Cove. Remediation included the dredging of the cove and the excavation of contaminated soils on the adjacent tribal property. That work finished in 2005. The cleanup of the soils on another tribal property took place in 2007.
Sampling in 2008, 2009, and 2010 found elevated concentrations of PCBs in and on interior building surfaces. Contamination was also found in tunnels and soils located beneath the main production floor level at the plant.
Under a Unilateral Administrative Order, RACER demolished the buildings and addressed the contaminated soils and materials. The demolition, excavation of sub-slab soils and off-site disposal effort was performed from 2011 to 2014.
The remediation of the North Disposal Area, which included the demolition of aeration basins, waste water treatment buildings and Butler Building, and excavation of the contaminated soils underlying these buildings, was completed in 2014. The excavation of the East Disposal Area was completed in 2015.
Also in 2015, a 150-foot landfill setback was created. The replacement of a temporary cap on the Industrial Landfill, with a multi-layered engineered cap, was completed in 2017. The dredging of a 10-million gallon lagoon was completed in 2019.
Ongoing activities include the construction of a groundwater collection and treatment system. EPA anticipates that work to be done by this fall. Additional work will include the removal of contaminated soils and sediments from a Tribal property. They anticipate that work will be completed in 2021.
