EPA to review ice jam at remediation site

Officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency say they’re taking action to address concerns raised by the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council regarding damage from a March ice jam that occurred as part of the remediation of the Grasse River. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency say they’re taking action to address concerns raised by the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council regarding damage from a March ice jam that occurred as part of the remediation of the Grasse River.

“EPA is taking action to address damage from the ice jam and we take the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s concerns seriously,” EPA officials said in an email. “EPA is actively investigating and will address the areas impacted by the March 2022 ice jam.”

