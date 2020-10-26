OGDENSBURG — The closed Ogdensburg cheese plant will be assessed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for removal of hazardous materials stored in the building beginning Tuesday.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said in an email Monday afternoon that a recent inspection of the building revealed “potentially dangerous and hazardous chemicals remain stored in the facility posing a threat to the community should someone enter the facility unauthorized or a fire situation occur.”
The Tubroburg kosher cheese plant closed in 2011 after a long-standing dispute with the city over water and sewer services.
The city had taken over the cheese plant in 2008 after ex-owner Ahava Food Corp. went out of business. Although the city had long threatened to cut off water and sewer services to Tubroburg, the end came when National Grid cut power over unpaid bills. The company was also behind on its payments to employees and milk suppliers.
Once the hazardous materials are removed, Mr. Jellie said, the city will clear out the rest of the building and begin the assessment process for ultimately razing the structure.
