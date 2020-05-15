“Soo … this happened yesterday,” a tweet from Aaron Todd, assistant athletic director for communications and marking at St. Lawrence University, posted to Twitter on Thursday morning.
It’s a video of his 13-year-old son launching a basketball from their backyard in Canton, over the garage and sinking the ball into the basketball hoop in their driveway — on the other side of the house.
The video has been making its way around Twitter with almost 2,000 views.
The real MVP is Wendy Todd, Mr. Todd writes, who got the “perfect” video of the epic shot from the roof.
Watch the video here:
Soo ... this happened yesterday. My 13-year-old nailed a shot from the back yard, over the garage. The real MVP is @wendyktodd, who got the perfect shot from the roof. #SCTop10 perhaps? pic.twitter.com/uiW4vS7K00— Aaron Todd (@stlawuAthComm) May 14, 2020
