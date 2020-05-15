epic-shot.jpg

Screenshot via Twitter

“Soo … this happened yesterday,” a tweet from Aaron Todd, assistant athletic director for communications and marking at St. Lawrence University, posted to Twitter on Thursday morning.

It’s a video of his 13-year-old son launching a basketball from their backyard in Canton, over the garage and sinking the ball into the basketball hoop in their driveway — on the other side of the house. 

The video has been making its way around Twitter with almost 2,000 views.

The real MVP is Wendy Todd, Mr. Todd writes, who got the “perfect” video of the epic shot from the roof.

Watch the video here:

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.