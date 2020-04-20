WANAKENA — A pandemic that has brought multiple levels of society to a screeching halt didn’t break a 106 year-long tradition at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry Ranger School.
Fifty-three students graduated Friday during the Ranger School’s 106th Commencement that, though it featured remote presentations from the College’s leadership, allowed students will be in full regalia and attendance, while also practicing social distancing.
“We believe these students may be one of the only graduating classes – if not the only graduating class in the country – to complete their coursework in residence this spring,” said Interim President Dave Amberg, in a news release.
They were certainly the only graduating class in St. Lawrence County, with SUNYs Potsdam and Canton, St. Lawrence and Clarkson universities, all moving to remote classes and no in-person commencements.
Parents of Ranger School graduates were invited to watch the ceremony online and the ceremony was held in the school’s main classroom, where the class president and valedictorian addressed their classmates with remarks and their degrees were conferred.
“ESF’s pedagogical model leans heavily toward experiential learning, and these students were not willing to give it up so close to the finish line, despite having the option,” Mr. Amberg stated in the release. “We gave the students the choice to either skip spring break and maintain residential learning or go to virtual instruction, and they unanimously decided to work through spring break, which of course required isolation. Our faculty have transitioned all of our other classes online, and I am proud of the transition, but the Ranger School students really paid tribute to our hands-on tradition. They have proven that they have grit, focus, a strong work ethic, discipline and a high level of responsibility.”
According to the release, the average age of this year’s class is 19.9 years, the youngest since 1974. The class of 2020 includes 17 women, the largest percentage of female students ever recorded for a class. This class also had a large group of out-of-state students, including some from California and Florida. The students are sitting for an associate degree in applied science.
“We offered the option of going virtual, and they all chose to stay,” Ranger School Director Michael Bridgen was quoted in the release. “They are a close group of students who have worked well together all year, but have really united behind this common problem. They are resilient and determined to have a Ranger School degree on their resumes. We expected a lot of them, and they have demonstrated their resolve.”
To ensure coursework was completed, spring break was canceled, students were in class for eight hours a day and Saturday classes were added. To ensure the health and safety of all, students were restricted to campus and they were required to hand over car keys. No one was allowed to enter or leave the grounds. Food and other deliveries were kept outside and retrieved by staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.