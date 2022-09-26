Norfolk candidate faces ethics charges

Derek Stevenson was one of two candidates seeking appointment as Norfolk town justice during a special town board meeting in April. Complaints have been filed with the state judicial conduct review body over homophobic and violent posts Mr. Stevenson has made online as he runs for the justice position in November. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

NORFOLK — Ethics complaints were filed against Norfolk town justice candidate Derek Stevenson for posting content to his Facebook page that has been described as homophobic, violent and insurrectionary. The posts were made after he announced his candidacy, which the New York State Code of Judicial Conduct expressly forbids.

Jason Clark, chair of the Norfolk Democratic Committee, filed the charges Friday. They include 12 complaints across 253 pages.

