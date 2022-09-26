NORFOLK — Ethics complaints were filed against Norfolk town justice candidate Derek Stevenson for posting content to his Facebook page that has been described as homophobic, violent and insurrectionary. The posts were made after he announced his candidacy, which the New York State Code of Judicial Conduct expressly forbids.
Jason Clark, chair of the Norfolk Democratic Committee, filed the charges Friday. They include 12 complaints across 253 pages.
“I’ve filed ethics complaints on other candidates in the past, but this one is by far the most flagrant in terms of the violations regarding being non-partisan and decent that I’ve seen,” Mr. Clark said over the phone Monday.
The charges will be reviewed by the Judicial Conduct Board of the Fourth Judicial District.
Mr. Stevenson is running against current Norfolk Town Justice Jill Breit. Mr. Clark said that if Mr. Stevenson were to lose the election this November, then there’s nothing much to do about the charges. If he were to win, however, “there’s a host of things the review board can do up to and including removal from office.”
“In the past,” he said, “people have been removed from office for violations much less flagrant than these.”
Mr. Clark is unsure how long the review board will take to recommend action, if any.
“Being that some of these posts are so far out there, there’s a chance they might expedite review, but I don’t know how they prioritize or process cases,” he said.
A news release from the Norfolk Democratic Committee states that Mr. Stevenson’s posts include “promoting support and sympathy for government insurrection and armed rebellion”; “encouraging homophobia”; “promoting judicial partiality in favor of law enforcement”; “normalizing misogyny and violence against women”; “normalizing racism and bigotry”; and “promoting support and sympathy for debunked political and social conspiracy theories.”
In a rant about the cost of gasoline, Mr. Stevenson wrote in one post, “$3.65/gal gasoline in Canton, you tree hugging, bunny rubbing, granola farting libturds are morons.”
In another post about the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, he wrote, “The party in the capitol was a peaceful warning. The blockading of highways will be the equivalent of dumping TEA in the harbor. Tyrannical politicians should be aware that Americans and true patriots have had enough. It is time for good men, the Wolves, the stand for their Flag and right this country.”
In another rant, Mr. Stevenson reposted a meme that read: “The year is 2040. You’re eating from your weekly-rationed tube of cricket-paste in your self-driving electric car that only allows you to get to work and back. You get home & greeted by your non-binary theyfriend, as your child comes in saying ‘thinking is a crime.’”
He also shared a meme that said, “If Trump Supporters are the ‘American Taliban’ When do I get my free military equipment?”
“With more than thirty years of working with candidates, I have never witnessed anything so vile and inappropriate for a judicial candidate as what Mr. Stevenson has put into the public realm,” Mr. Clark said of Mr. Stevenson’s posts in the news release.
“It’s not simply a matter of bad taste,” he added. “With so many despicable posts, these are clearly a collective indication of how he would conduct himself on the bench. Members of the judiciary are required to be impartial and nonpartisan in New York State. Mr. Stevenson’s Facebook feed demonstrates that he is neither; and with an established pattern of behavior spanning more than eighteen months, that isn’t about to change.”
Over the phone, Mr. Clark underscored the seriousness of maintaining judicial impartiality, as well as Mr. Stevenson’s lurch from it.
“The judiciary is held to a higher standard in order to maintain the integrity of the court,” he said. “Those standards are there to protect the public, and when you have a candidate such as Derek who posts outlandish things that are a telltale sign of his political beliefs, that’s not something that should be taken lightly by those who are concerned with judicial ethics.”
Regardless what the review board decides, Mr. Clark emphasized the need to vote.
“I hope that people get out and vote on Election Day, because at the end of the day it’s about people’s safety and the town of Norfolk — both of which could be in jeopardy if we elect someone like Derek,” Mr. Clark said.
“Everyone knows who Jason Clark is, and I must admit he has reached a new level in creativity,” Mr. Stevenson said over the phone Monday.
“I had read his allegations, and based on that, I have nothing to say but best of luck Thursday night running for Democratic chair,” Mr. Stevenson said over the phone Monday.
In response, Mr. Clark said he’s “not running for Democratic chair.”
“I was just elected Vice Chair of the NYS Democratic Committee,” he said. “And the meeting for that is tomorrow night (Tuesday), not Thursday.”
“Mr. Stevenson had an opportunity to take responsibility for his actions and instead he lashed out again suggesting untruths and malign content,” Mr. Clark added. “We should expect more from a judicial candidate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.