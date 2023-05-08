We are thrilled to share an exciting and fun-filled event happening in Rensselaer Falls. The Yard Sale Day a Historical Society event and A Falls Fest Fundraiser will take place on Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Pioneer Park in The Falls.
This family-friendly event promises to be an unforgettable day of fun for everyone.
With live music by the talented Jaynie E. Trudell from 2 to 5 p.m., delicious food from Rensselaer Falls Volunteer Fire (7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.), Nibbles Snackery (1 to 7 p.m.), and The Falls Festival Committee’s Concessions (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), family fun games, outdoor games, and tunes played all day, you won’t want to miss it!
There will be plenty of open space for outdoor games such as cornhole, Texas horseshoe toss, and more.
All proceeds from the Yard Sale locations placed on the map along with the food sales from the Fire Department patty wagon will benefit the Rensselaer Falls Historical Society directly, while all proceeds from The Fall Fest Fundraising activities will support The Falls Festival 2023, taking place on Sept. 8 and 9. It’s a fantastic opportunity to support local organizations while having a great time with your family and friends.
To secure your Yard Sale location on the map, please contact Bob Poor 315-344-6603 or Claude Palmer 315-344-7966. Donation of $3 to mark your spot. Please provide your name location and address on or before Monday, May 15.
We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Village of Rensselaer Falls, and we encourage everyone to come out and join us for this exciting event. It’s a chance to connect with the community, enjoy great food and music, and participate in fun family and outdoor games.
More information about the event will be released in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for updates. As always, event details are subject to change.
Thank you for your continued support and participation. We can’t wait to see you on May 20 for a family fun day!
Co-Chair, The Falls Festival Committee
