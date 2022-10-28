Evergreen STEM Scholarship recipients awarded $30,000

Class of 2023 Evergreen STEM Scholars: Back row, from left: Paul Cheng, Hugh C. Williams High School, Canton; Jessica L. Harman, Ogdensburg Free Academy; Gracie M. Friot, Hermon-DeKalb Central School; Caeleigh N. Burke, Madrid-Waddington Central School; Grace Southwick, Clifton-Fine Central School; Grace Smith, Lisbon Central School; Shane Frances N. Muyano, Gouverneur Central School. Front row, from left: Claire H. McFarland, Potsdam Central School; Bruce Owens; Evergreen STEM Scholarship founder Charles Owens; Sandy Owens Hosier; Elizabeth Riutta, Gouverneur Central School; and Christopher M. St. Andrews, Colton-Pierrepont Central School. Northern New York Community Foundation photo

CANTON — Ten St. Lawrence County members of the class of 2023 were recently named as recipients of the Northern New York Community Foundation Evergreen STEM Scholarship.

Students are awarded the scholarship due to their interest and intent to study in a science, technology, engineering, or mathematics field while in college. Students apply during their junior year of high school and are selected in the summer. Recipients will receive a one-year $3,000 scholarship toward their freshman year of college this fall.

