POTSDAM — Clarkson’s David D. Reh School of Business will host Lourdes Casanova, an expert on entrepreneurship in emerging economies on Friday, May 6, where she will deliver a presentation on the topic.
This activity is part of the Entrepreneurship Speaker Series at the Reh School of Business. The presentation will be held online over Zoom at noon. To regoster, go to wdt.me/entrepreneur. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Lourdes Casanova is the Gail and Rob Cañizares Director of the Emerging Markets Institute in the S.C. Johnson School of Management at Cornell University. Before her appointment to the Johnson School, Dr. Casanova was a lecturer in the Strategy Department at INSEAD, the global business school in France. In 2014 and 2015, she was appointed as one of the 50 most influential Iberoamerican intellectuals by Esglobal. In 2017 she was named one of the 30 most influential Iberoamerican women intellectuals by Esglobal.
She has been a Fulbright Scholar, holds a master’s degree from the University of Southern California, and a Ph.D. from the University of Barcelona. She is co-author of The Era of Chinese Multinationals, Emerging Market Multinationals Report and Entrepreneurship and the Finance of Innovation in Emerging Markets. She has been a visiting professor at the Haas School of Business, University of California at Berkeley; Judge Business School, University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford. She was a consultant with the Inter-American Development Bank and directed executive programs at INSEAD for senior managers at Telefónica, BBVA, Cemex and the Brazilian Confederation of Industries.
For any questions about this presentation or the speaker, please contact Cynthia Ford, Administrative Assistant to the David D. Reh School of Business at cford@clarkson.edu or 315-268-2025.
