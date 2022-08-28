Get ready for an intense 21st Congressional District general election campaign filled with verbal jousting and allegations of impropriety.
As Matt Castelli, who won the Democratic primary last week, challenges Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, the vitriol may be the most heated for a local congressional race in more than a decade, political experts say.
“They (Stefanik campaign) will get vicious. They will play dirty. They will throw everything they have at us,” Castelli said in his victory speech on Tuesday night. “And to that I say, ‘Bring it on.’”
The Stefanik campaign responded that it was Democrats who started the volley with their constant criticism of Stefanik’s association with former President Donald J. Trump.
“There is no one that the left and local Democrats have viciously attacked and smeared more than Elise Stefanik. She gets it day in and day out, not only from ‘far left’ Democrat Matt Castelli from Poughkeepsie, but also from Hollywood liberals and sick online trolls nationwide,” Alex deGrasse, a Stefanik senior adviser, said Wednesday in a statement.
Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official, grew up in the Hudson Valley.
He moved to Saratoga County in the summer of 2021 for employment, and recently moved to Glens Falls.
Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher said the race will be as intense as the 2006 local congressional race in which Democrat Kirsten E. Gillibrand upset incumbent Republican John E. Sweeney.
National Journal, a nonpartisan political magazine, characterized the 2006 race at the time as “one of, if not the, nastiest races in the country.”
Boecher said that Democrats are up to the challenge.
“I do know that Democrats are prepared to respond in kind. We’re not timid,” she said.
Warren County Republican Chairman George Ferone said that Democrats have already been nasty in their criticism of Stefanik.
Character has already become an issue in the race.
The Stefanik campaign, in a news release on Tuesday night “welcoming” Castelli to the general election race, criticized him over a recent report of alleged inappropriate behavior.
The Daily Mail, a British tabloid newspaper and website, reported on Aug. 19 citing unnamed “multiple former National Security Council colleagues,” that Castelli allegedly had been known to drink alcohol while on the job and had multiple sexual relationships with female co-workers when he was director of the National Security Council counterterrorism division from 2016 to 2018.
Castelli, in a telephone interview Wednesday, denied the allegations in the Daily Mail report.
“It’s garbage and lies,” he said.
Boecher said the Daily Mail report is “junk journalism” and does not match her impression of Castelli.
“This is not the character of the man who is running, at all,” she said.
Ferone, the Warren County Republican chairman, said the allegations, if true, are serious.
“I have to say that these are very concerning reports, and they seem to be coming from Biden administration officials, as cited in the report,” he said.
It is not the first time that character has been an issue in a local congressional race.
In the 2006 campaign, The Concordiensis, the student newspaper of Union College, broke the story in April that year that Sweeney, the Republican incumbent who was 50 years old at the time, attended a fraternity party at Union College and appeared to be intoxicated.
Just days before the election, Sweeney and his then-wife acknowledged on Nov. 1, 2006, that state police came to their home the previous December, but they disputed published reports that described the incident as domestic violence. He lost the election.
In the 2012 congressional race between Republican Matthew A. Doheny and incumbent Rep. Bill L. Owens, D-Plattsburgh, the website gawker.com and the New York Post in March that year published reports and video in which Doheny appeared to be embracing a female campaign aide at a restaurant in Washington, where Doheny’s fiancee, and now wife, was not present.
Doheny later told The Post-Star editorial board he had exercised “poor judgment” at times, but that no one could question his work ethic and business acumen. He lost the election.
Stefanik enters the general election campaign with a huge campaign cash advantage.
Castelli had $431,418 in his campaign fund as of Aug. 3, the most recent report to the Federal Election Commission, while Stefanik had $3.35 million.
Castelli said he hopes to narrow that gap by emphasizing the national significance of the race.
Stefanik has the No. 3 leadership post in the House Republican Conference.
Castelli said that what he lacks in campaign cash he will make up with grit and hard work.
“I am going to keep calling her out,” he said, referring to Stefanik.
Democrats hope to broaden voters’ impression of Castelli by emphasizing his business acumen and problem-solving skills, not just his experience with the CIA, Boecher said.
Many are not aware that he earned a master’s in business administation from Northwestern University, she said.
Stefanik said in a recent telephone interview that she is optimistic about her reelection bid, as well as the midterm elections in general.
“I anticipate there is going to be a huge turnout in this election, and I anticipate is it going to be a Republican turnout,” she said.
