OGDENSBURG — With the continued closure of the U.S./Canadian border the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority could find itself in a budget bind in July.
Since the border was closed to all but essential traffic on March 21, the revenue associated with it has plummeted. Private auto traffic has been down 90 percent. While truck traffic has increased gradually in the last week, it can’t make up the revenue.
“We’ve been running about 86 to 87 percent down in revenue,” Interim Executive Director Steven Lawrence told Authority Board members at their Thursday meeting. “Just last week it was 82 so there was a little slight increase. Trucks have helped out with that, but overall it is a pretty bleak picture.”
Trucks generate about three times the income of car traffic, Mr. Lawrence said, but it still might not be enough.
“We will be going another month, until the end of July (with the border closed), and that’s going to present quite a few challenges for us,” Mr. Lawrence said. “Especially with the PPP money running out.”
The Authority was able to secure a Payroll Protection Program loan that was part of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The loans are converted to grants if organizations keep all their employees on payroll for eight weeks.
“I think we are good until the first of July,” Mr. Lawrence told the board. “Hopefully the wind project money will be available then, but it is a concern. We voice that concern weekly to the governor’s office, but all they can do is kind of hold our hand. There is nothing forthcoming now that I can tell you about.”
The Ogdensburg Port is being used as a depot for the Lewis County-based Roaring Brook Wind Farm project that should last through the construction season and provide a boost to Authority income.
At the airport things are equally slow but a CARES act grant is helping with expenses there.
“In May we had 131 enplanements in total , that’s significantly up from April, which was 34 enplanements,” Stephanie L. Saracco said. “Last year in May we had 1,453 enplanements.”
The experience at the Ogdensburg Airport is in line with what the rest of the country is seeing, Ms. Saracco said. Air travel in April was down 98 percent in the country, she said, and 96 percent in May.
“The CARES Act money is related just to the airport,” Mr. Lawrence said. “We were allotted $2.4 million that we can spend over four years, but it is only for airport operations — utilities and payroll.
Staff at the airport is limited, Mr. Lawrence said, but not having to carry that payroll does take some strain off the Authority’s budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.