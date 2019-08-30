CANTON — Educational outreach services related to nutrition and obesity prevention for a six-county Northern New York region will soon be coordinated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County.
The extension office has been awarded a $3.4 million, five-year grant from the state to administer educational outreach to income-eligible children, families and elderly people in Lewis, Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Essex and Clinton counties.
The outreach is part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the federal nutritional program that funnels money to states.
At their Monday night Finance Committee meeting, county legislators agreed to lease office space for the program in the county’s Human Services Building, Route 310.
The extension will pay the county $12,974 a year to rent office space on the building’s first floor. The lease starts Oct. 1.
Patrick Ames, extension executive director, said eight nutritionists will be assigned to different communities across the region based on county demographics and target populations.
“Nutrition education has been a long standing priority of the north country extension associations,” Mr. Ames said. “It is a vital role we play in keeping our communities healthy. We look forward to collaborating on this exciting project and embracing the new initiatives included in it.”
The funding is from the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.
To better reach and serve target audiences, he said extension has created close working partnerships with priority school districts and key county agencies including the county’s Department of Social Services, Public Health and Office for the Aging.
The funding also includes policy, systems and environmental change initiatives that will lead to better health outcomes for county residents.
Those efforts will include working to establish community food box distribution programs, fruit and vegetable prescription programs and school-based obesity prevention programs, Mr. Ames said.
