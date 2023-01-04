POTSDAM — Firefighters were able to quench a machinery fire at Clarkson University that caused a campus-wide power outage last week.
Potsdam firefighters say they responded to a fire alarm activation at 2:46 p.m. Dec. 29. They arrived to find “a heavy smoke condition in the basement of Graham Hall.”
Potsdam fire said that led them to call for more manpower with mutual aid and interior firefighters from West Stockholm and West Potsdam.
The fire was discovered in the electrical vault in the Graham Hall basement. Firefighters were able to control it with fire extinguishers and then ventilate the basement. Potsdam firefighters said they were back in service by 6:54 p.m.
Potsdam was assisted on scene by Clarkson University Safety and Security along with maintenance staff, National Grid, state fire personnel, Potsdam police and rescue, West Stockholm fire, West Potsdam fire and a St. Lawrence County fire deputy.
