OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority approved spending $42,760 for the Federal Aviation Administration to finalize a runway safety feature after the agency ran out of their money to fund and made the OBPA foot the remainder.
The discussion and vote happened during the OBPA Board of Directors’ Thursday monthly meeting.
The safety feature in question is the medium approach lighting system flash (MALSF), which Ogdensburg International Airport Manager Stephanie A. Saracco said is to guide in aircraft when cloud cover is low.
“That’s where we run into a lot of problems in inclement weather. It’s not that the runway is bad, it’s they cannot land safely ... without having that,” she said.
A motion to pay the $42,760 passed by a 5-1 vote, with board member David D. King dissenting. The authority will have $32,728 of that reimbursed “in two to three months,” OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said.
The original amount the OBPA paid for the commissioning and inspection of the runway lighting was $229,671, per an agreement that reimbursed the authority.
Mr. Lawrence said the lighting project is “97% complete,” and the remainder is getting the FAA to do the safety inspection and approve the installation.
“We agreed to a certain amount, I believe it was before the project ever got off the ground, that we would pay them to do the testing and inspection,” he said. “Within the last two years, they ran out of the money they’ve had to do the ongoing inspection. They’re saying ... they’ve come up short to complete the inspection. The FAA is requesting a supplement due to field changes caused by site conditions ... supply chain issues, weather conditions and additional costs from shipping delays.”
The MALSF lights are on the Route 68 portion of the airport’s runway 27, which was extended as part of a $26 million project that concluded in 2016.
“Because [the MALSF] was an FAA installation and the bridge and port authority made the choice to take it down, we were required to put it back up,” Ms. Saracco said. “It’s a safety factor. It’s better lighting.”
Mr. Lawrence said he tried to negotiate with the FAA to have them cover the extra cost, but it didn’t work.
“I’m not making any progress. We need to take care of it and get this thing done. I’m not happy with it and I know a number of board members aren’t either, but it’s kind of what we’re dealing with when ... dealing with all the things that came out of COVID and the FAA,” he said. “I recommend we pay this as quickly as possible and complete the project and just get on with it.”
Following the vote, Board Chair Vernon D. “Sam” Burns thanked Mr. King for voting no.
“It leaves me conflicted ... I don’t like it,” Mr. King said prior to the board ratifying the expense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.