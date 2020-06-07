MALONE — Franklin County Fair officials are asking the public for suggestions about possible events that could be held at the fairgrounds, now that the fair is postponed until next year.
“We don’t want to have this sitting idle all year,” fair board member Charlie Disotelle said during a recent interview about the future of the longtime annual summer tradition.
But those suggestions should also help fair organizers raise the money they need to maintain the fairgrounds property, fair board President Greg Patterson said.
Directors said they canceled this year’s edition of the fair because of health and safety concerns growing out of the COVID-19 pandemic — a decision that has been repeated throughout the region and state. Now, they are looking for ways to replace at least a fraction of the revenue lost because of that decision.
Putting on the fair each year is a costly endeavor — the 2018 version cost slightly more than $850,000. But just maintaining the fairgrounds costs roughly $100,000 a year for expenses such as maintenance, insurance and utilities, Patterson said. And meeting those costs will be difficult without some money coming in, he said.
“We have no revenue,” he said.
While the fair is the largest revenue generator — as well as the largest expense — for the Franklin County Agricultural Society, which puts on the annual event, the fairgrounds also usually host a variety of events throughout the summer, including an auto show and flea market and several horse shows, that give the fair board a smaller but steady stream of revenue over the course of the year.
All of those events have been canceled as well because of the pandemic.
And the cancellation of the fair itself did not erase many of the costs of the event.
The performers that were supposed to fill the Coca-Cola Grandstand with paying fans, along with the organizations that support the performers, are not planning to return the deposits the fair put down as part of the contracts, Patterson noted. The fair also spent thousands of dollars on advertising the acts and paid to have tickets printed that are now useless, he said.
During the course of the interview, fair board member Ron St. Hilaire wrote several checks to refund ticket purchases and board members fielded several calls from people inquiring about getting their money back. Patterson half-jokingly asked one caller if she would be willing to donate the ticket price to the fair; the response was “not a chance,” he said.
Patterson said he understood that money is tight for many families because of business closures and layoffs; however, others who have given money to the fair are being more generous. Several fair sponsors have told the organization to keep the money they paid for their sponsorships, Patterson said.
“We’re going to have to survive this year on donations,” he said.
The fair board is also hoping to recoup at least a little of the money spent on advertising the now-canceled acts by raffling off the large posters of the various performers displayed on the fence around the fairgrounds. Bids can be placed through the fair’s website, with the winning bidders chosen by the end of June, Patterson said.
The minimum bid for a poster will be $100, St. Hilaire said.
The directors are also looking for events that will help bring in revenue to tide the organization over and help cover costs for the 2021 fair that will begin to appear as early as October, when the fair begins to lock down entertainment for the coming year. Patterson said he wants to hear suggestions from the community, but noted that the events must be those that can be held while still meeting the state’s face mask and social distancing requirements and the ban on mass gatherings.
The events must also be virtually guaranteed to turn a profit, Patterson said. He noted that several events in recent years have ended up costing the organization money, rather than raising revenue, and this year the fair board has little cushion for an unsuccessful event, he said.
As a last resort, the fair board could borrow money to stay afloat, Patterson said, but he worries about the dangers of getting caught in a cycle of borrowing that could drag the organization down.
“We don’t want to dig a hole that we can’t get out of,” he said.
The fair board will hold elections for the coming year in December, and anyone who wants to cast a vote can become a member of the agricultural society by paying a $10 membership fee. The fair office will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., although Patterson noted that it may not be staffed for that entire time and suggested people should call ahead to make sure someone will be there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.