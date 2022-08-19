SYRACUSE — While growing up in Queens, Sean M. Hennessey enjoyed the sense of community that a nearby haven, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, brought to him and others who found refuge and entertainment there.
“That park was literally in my back yard,” Mr. Hennessey said. “We were there every night when I was a kid. It was just a great place to grow up.”
Now, that big city kid, who moved to the north country to attend college, loved what he saw here and remained, is using that sense of community and its benefits as the interim director of the state’s largest playground — the Great New York State Fair.
Mr. Hennessey, 53, was appointed to the fair post in May, replacing former director Troy Waffner, who took a job as statewide coordinator for all of New York’s county fairs.
This year’s state fair opens Wednesday and runs through Sept. 5, Labor Day, marking a return to its 13-day run. Last year’s fair, which came amid the COVID-19 pandemic, had been expanded to 18 days on an experimental basis. The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“This year’s fair is going to be a full fair,” Mr. Hennessey said. “Everything that folks are used to seeing at the fairgrounds, whether it’s entertainment, various food types or the different ag portions we have here at the fair — all will be back on the grounds.”
Last week as he was walking through the fairgrounds, Mr. Hennessey said a certain buzz was evident.
“You can feel it,” he said. “When you talk to people, they’re energized and they’re very excited to have this year’s fair go off and be the blockbuster we know it’s going to be. It’s going to be open in terms of its inviting environment, and we hope that everyone comes and takes advantage of this amazing event.”
That kind of enthusiasm shown toward an event by Mr. Hennessey may be familiar to north country residents. He was deeply involved in the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, including as its booking agent for 17 years, seeking domestic and international acts as the festival’s public relations person.
Mr. Hennessey’s mom, Elizabeth, is from Wicklow County, Ireland, and he made several trips to the country with her. That culture was also reflected in a radio show Mr. Hennessey created in 2004, “Echoes of Ireland,” heard on Watertown stations WATN-AM 1240 and then WBL-FM Tunes 92.5 for a total of approximately 15 years.
“It was a great way to show my culture and the pride for my culture across the north country,” Mr. Hennessey said.
Mr. Hennessey also at one time was president of the Watertown chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the District 3 director, covering Central New York, the Mohawk Valley and the north country.
“Those were opportunities, where if I was living in the city, probably wouldn’t have had an opportunity to take part in,” Mr. Hennessey said. “It began a big part of my life in terms of promotions.”
Mr. Hennessey, a former Jefferson County elections commissioner and former county Democratic Party chairman, is a 1988 graduate of Holy Cross High School, Bayside, and earned an associate degree in industrial engineering from Canton College of Technology, now SUNY Canton, in 1991. At college, he met his wife, Betsy D. Phelps, a 1988 graduate of Carthage Central School who earned degree in veterinary technology from Canton Tech in 1990.
Mr. Hennessey recalled first arriving in the north country to attend Canton Tech.
“It was a shocker to me,” he said. “It was such a new environment. It was a different kind of darkness, a different kind of quiet. Going into that environment took a little getting used to. But 30 years later, it was the best thing I ever did for myself.”
The couple live in Black River and have four children ranging in age from 16 to 24: Aidan, a demographics researcher at the New York State Assembly; Sarah, who will graduate from LeMoyne College this year; Christopher, who will attend Onondaga Community College in the fall; and Nolan, who will be a junior this fall at Carthage Central. Sean’s parents, Elizabeth and Jack, live in the village of Warwick, Orange County.
Prior to his state fair job, Mr. Hennessey worked for the state’s Office of General Services, first as superintendent of Dulles State Office Building and then regional manager at OGS, which oversaw buildings in such cities as Buffalo, Utica and Syracuse. “We had a number of great projects developed and christened,” Mr. Hennessey said.
He was then offered the post of assistant commissioner of operations for the state Department of Transportation, which he worked at for seven years before joining the fair as interim director.
“I always believe in a challenge,” Mr. Hennessey said.
A friend who saw the state fair opening on the Indeed jobs website, told Mr. Hennessey about it. After a handful of interviews, he was hired.
“It was a large thing to get involved with,” Mr. Hennessey said. “I’m very happy I took the step that I did. And from where I can see, we’re in a really good position moving forward with the New York State Fair.”
But managing the fairgrounds, Mr. Hennessey said, is more than about overseeing the annual fair.
“A lot of people see the fairgrounds as a 13-day portfolio,” Mr. Hennessey said. “But the fairgrounds itself is a 365-day operation.”
He noted that the fairgrounds complex has about 50 buildings on its 375-acre plot.
“There’s events going on all year here,” Mr. Hennessey said.
For example, six days after the state fair, on Sept. 11, the Collectorsfest Sports & Memorabilia Collectible Show will be held on the grounds. On Sept. 17, it’s the New York State Morgan Horse Society’s annual regional horse show, and on that same day and on Sept. 18, the Syracuse Fall Gun Show will be held on the grounds.
But now, a few days before the beginning of the Great New York State Fair, Mr. Hennessey is focused on that event. There will be no restrictions in terms of masking or distancing relating to the pandemic.
“We hope that people are mindful of their personal health and if they’re not feeling well and unsure of their COVID status that they wear a face mask while they’re on the grounds,” Mr. Hennessey said.
The admission to the fair is $3. People ages 65 and older, as well as children ages 12 and younger are admitted free every day of the fair. Parking is $5 per vehicle for entrance into any of the fair’s public lots.
Students and youth 18 and younger will be admitted free on Thursday, Aug. 25, for Fidelis Care Student Youth Day.
All musical entertainment acts, at Chevy Park and Chevy Court stages, are free to attend.
“We’ve got huge bands coming in that people can see for virtually nothing,” Mr. Hennessey said.
Musical acts include:
■ Great White, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court
■ TLC, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park
■ Foreigner, 8 p.m. August 28, Chevy Park
■ Max Weinberg, 6 p.m., Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage
■ Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park
■ Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court
■ Patti Labelle, 6 p.m., Aug. 31, Chevy Court
■ 38 Special, 6 p.m., Sept. 1, Chevy Court
■ Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court
■ Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park
■ Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court
food and entertainment
Fifteen new food and drink vendors will join the fair this year, ranging the globe, from Maine lobster to Texas barbecue, gyros from Greece, bowls with Brazilian flair and street food from Bosnia.
A fair favorite, the Sea Lion Splash Show, heads this year’s list of free entertainment at the fair. It will be the first time since 2016 that the sea lions have been part of the fair’s entertainment. Starting on opening day, Wednesday, the sea lions will perform three times daily during the week (Monday through Friday), at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. with four shows on weekends (Saturday and Sunday), at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Other acts of entertainment include:
■ “Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy,” a sarcastic juggling comedian performs at 11:30 a.m., 3:15 p.m. and 5 p.m. outside the Science and Industry Building along Chevy Court, starting Monday, Aug. 29.
■ Bandaloni, the One Man Band, joins the Fair line-up starting Thursday, Aug. 25. Crowds will gather for Bandaloni at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. daily along Restaurant Row.
■ The Strolling Piano, a big hit in its first year at the 2021 fair, will perform at 3 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. around the Expo Center;
■ Mighty Mike’s feats of strength and comedy return for a second year, with shows at 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Look for Mighty Mike on the end of Chevy Court closest to the State Park at the Fair.
■ The Hollywood Racing Pigs return. Watch them at the Family Fun Zone, across from the Youth Building, at noon, 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. each day.
■ Birds of Prey land in the State Park at the Fair for a new season of education, at 11 a.m., 2:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.
■ Team Sandtastic’s Sand Sculpture returns to the Center of Progress Building. If you come in the early days of the fair, you can watch the sculptors work as they complete the creation.
■ Fireworks return on the first and last days of the fair, after the 6 p.m. evening show, performed by Dire Straits Legacy, on the Chevy Park stage ends.
State fair info
n DATES: Wednesday through Sept. 5.
n HOURS: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday through Sunday 9 a.m. to midnight, with no entry or re-entry after 10 p.m. on any day. On Labor Day (Sept. 5), the grounds will fully close at 9 p.m. Wade Shows Midway hours: Weekdays 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 5.
n COST: Daily admission is $3 for adults and are available online only at etix.com. Children 12 and younger are admitted free every day of the fair as are seniors age 65 and older. Parking is $5. Admission tickets and vouchers for parking in the fair’s lots are available online via the fair’s official online ticket seller, Etix, or by calling Etix toll-free at 800-514-3849 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
n WHERE: The fairgrounds is accessible from the New York State Thruway, exit 39 (from the west) and 34A (from the east), and Route 81 from the north and south.
n HELP WITH GETTING AROUND: Scootaround is the exclusive scooter and wheelchair rental service for the fair. Rental hours are 10 a.m. until close daily.
n HELP WITH FINDING WHERE’S WHAT: Guest relations centers are inside Gate 1 behind the Chevy Court stage; at the east side entrance of the midway (across from The Eatery Building); inside Gate 4 and inside Gate 10.
n SMOKING POLICY: Smoking will only be allowed in one of six confined areas designated for smoking. Any product that is legal to smoke in the state can be smoked in the designated area.
n FOOD POLICY: While fairgoers can and are encouraged to bring coolers with food and drink, they will not be allowed to carry any alcoholic beverages through the gates. All coolers and bags are subject to a bag check.
Source: GNYS Fair
