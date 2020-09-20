CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Fair Housing Task Force and CNY Fair Housing are hosting a webinar on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 10 am.
This online event will focus on fair housing issues and the impending evictions crisis due to the COVID19 pandemic.
Presenters include Sally Santangelo from CNY Fair Housing, and Susan Griffith from Legal Services of Central New York.
This webinar is free and open to the public; renters, service organizations, local justices and government officials are especially encouraged to participate.
To register, visit: bit.ly/CNYFHSLC
Both CNY Fair Housing and the St. Lawrence County Fair Housing Task Force work to eliminate housing discrimination and advocate for equal access to housing opportunity, regardless of a person’s race, color, religion, sex, disability, family status or nationality.
To learn more about CNY Fair Housing, visit: https://www.cnyfairhousing.org/ For more information about the St. Lawrence County Fair Housing Task Force, visit: stlawco.org/Departments/Planning/AdvisoryBoards/FairHousingTaskForce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.