Fall brush pickup underway

CANTON — The village Department of Public Works has started curbside brush pickup. Regular fall pickups will continue through Nov. 24.
In keeping with municipal recycling and sustainability programs and efforts to reduce environmental impacts, all yard waste must be left in paper leaf bags, which are available at most local stores.
Crews will pick up brush, leaves and grass bagged in paper bags, and they will chip and remove wood and branches under 6 inches in diameter. Refuse in plastic bags will not be picked up.
During the pickup period, the crew follows a route that covers about 16 miles of village roads. Once complete, they run the route again, following a system to ensure they cover all neighborhoods equally.
Questions about brush pickup can be directed to DPW Superintendent Tim Bacon at supt@cantonny.org or 315-368-2871 ext. 2.
