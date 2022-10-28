Fall brush pickup underway

Bags full of leaves wait to be picked up while another dozen or so bags wait in the trees above. Canton Department of Public Works crews will be picking up leaves and other yard waste through Nov. 24. Leaves must be in paper bags. Tom Graser/Plaindealer

CANTON — The village Department of Public Works has started curbside brush pickup. Regular fall pickups will continue through Nov. 24.

In keeping with municipal recycling and sustainability programs and efforts to reduce environmental impacts, all yard waste must be left in paper leaf bags, which are available at most local stores.

