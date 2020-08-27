MASSENA — The Massena Public Library will be hosting a Fall Tween Book Club for tweens ages 10 to 12.
Tween Book Club is an outlet for creative discussion on tween books. It is a chance to gather with your peers (virtually in this case), have a lively discussion on the selected book, and go beyond to find connections with literature.
The book for Fall 2020 is Doll Bones by Holly Black. Registration is required. Please e-mail vtatro@ncls.org for more information.
For more information about library programs and events please call the library at 315-769-9914, visit the website at www.massenapubliclibrary.org or visit us on Facebook.
