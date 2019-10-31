Buy Now

The cause of the fire that ravaged the attic of this house is unknown. No one was hurt in the overnight blaze in Nicholville. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

 Tom Graser

NICHOLVILLE — Several fire departments responded to a fire late Wednesday night in Nicholville.

Nicholville Fire Chef Justin Sweet said they received a call about the fire at 185 Water Road at 11:53 p.m. and were on the scene until around 4 a.m.

An Amish family of five individuals was able to escape the fire, which was mainly confined to attic spaces, but ran the length of the home, which had a double roof. He said heavy smoke was coming from the eaves when they arrived.

“It was between the two roofs,” Mr. Sweet said.

Five other fire departments were on the scene, with three other departments on standby. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

