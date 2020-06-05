LOUISVILLE — A family escaped uninjured from a fire inside their home along Route 37 on Friday morning.
The Cameron residence at 13506 Route 37 was completely destroyed from the blaze.
Firefighters from Louisville were called out to the scene at about 8 a.m. and received mutual aid from volunteers in Waddington, Madrid and Norfolk. The Waddington Rescue Squad was also on the scene as well as New York State Fire Investigators.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.