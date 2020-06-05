LOUISVILLE — A family of seven escaped uninjured from a fire inside their home along Route 37 on Friday morning.
The Cameron residence at 13506 Route 37, Chase Mills, was completely destroyed from the blaze.
Firefighters from Louisville were called out to the scene at about 8 a.m. and received mutual aid from volunteers in Waddington, Madrid and Norfolk. The Waddington Rescue Squad was also on the scene as well as New York State Fire Investigators.
No injuries were reported.
Route 37 was blocked in both directions before reopening as alternating single lanes about 10:30 and then fully reopening at around 11 a.m.
Many volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to seven people following the fire. They provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults and five children, ages 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1.
The volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items and stuffed animals for the children. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.
A GoFundMe page has been set up at http://wdt.me/BchMSS to raise money for the family.
No further information was available.
