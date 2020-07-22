MASSENA — A family of five on Somerset Avenue in the village was displaced following a Monday morning fire.
Fire Department foreman Aaron Hardy said they received a 911 call at the department at about 10:19 a.m., reporting a structure fire.
Career and volunteer firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes and found smoke coming from the structure.
“We had an absolutely amazing response,” Mr. Hardy said.
He said crews quickly knocked the fire down and overhauled the area. They operated on the scene for nearly two hours with the department’s Engine 28, Rescue 77, Tower 3 and Rescue 79 before returning to service.
“We were able to contain it mainly to just a room and contents,” Mr. Hardy said. “Congratulations to our department. They did a really good job yesterday.”
He said Tuesday that the owners were beginning the process to repair the house.
Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to the five people following the single-family fire.
They provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to one adult and four children, ages 2 through 12. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items, and will remain available to assist the family in the coming days.
The Massena Police Department and Massena Rescue Squad assisted on the scene, with the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department on standby at its station.
