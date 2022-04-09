NORFOLK — A family of four was displaced Friday night after their house caught on fire on State Route 56.
The Norfolk Fire Department got the call for the fire at around 9:30 p.m., when firefighters were already at the station for their yearly elections.
Norfolk Fire Chief Richard Bump said there was smoke coming from the house on Route 56, with light flames when they got on scene. He said they decided to make an offensive attack by entering the home and making a quick hit on the fire, which originated in the living room area. Smoke and heat damaged a portion of the house, but crews were able to contain the fire to the living room, Chief Bump said. The cause is still under investigation.
“It was a quick, good hit on the fire,” Chief Bump said.
The family of four had safely gotten out of the home. The Red Cross provided health services financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to the two adults and two children, ages 7 and 10, the agency stated in a news release on Saturday. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items.
“In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery,” the news release stated.
Norfolk fire was assisted on the scene by departments from Lewisville and Norwood, which provided traffic control.
