GOUVERNEUR — Everything Danylle A. Gerstel knows about the death of the father of her children she has learned second hand.
Ms. Gerstel has three children with Andrew D. Johnston Sr., who was found dead in a Gouverneur apartment at about 1 p.m. Feb. 13.
A press release from the Gouverneur Police Department, delivered at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, said an investigation found that Mr. Johnston, 39, was involved in an altercation at about 1:36 a.m. Feb. 13 at Serendipity Bar, 9 William St.
Ms. Gerstel said she has been told by a man that was with Mr. Johnston that the two were at Serendipity and Mr. Johnston was playing pool when two men entered the bar and attacked Mr. Johnston and his friend.
Jonathon Blair, the man with Mr. Johnston, told Ms. Gerstel that they had no idea what prompted the attack.
“He didn’t know them, he didn’t know what it was about,” Ms. Gerstel said.
Following the fight, Mr. Johnston went to 18 Johnstown St., Apt. D, where he was staying with Mr. Blair.
Mr. Blair arrived later and told Ms. Gerstel that he found Mr. Johnston on the couch, awake and alert.
The two men went to bed and when Mr. Blair got up, Mr. Johnston was dead.
Ms. Gerstel said she had no idea why it took the Gouverneur Police Department nine days to let news outlets and the public know about the investigation into Mr. Johnston’s death.
“Why so long, why has it been so quiet?” she asked. “We want answers, no matter what they are.”
Gouverneur Police Chief Laurina M. Greenhill told the Times Wednesday morning that she had nothing to add to what was stated in the press release.
“Sometimes at bars things happen, and in this case it was a bad and tragic thing,” Gouverneur Mayor Ronald P. McDougall said Wednesday. “Any time we have a death I certainly feel very badly about it, and this was a young man.”
Mr. McDougall said there have been issues at Serendipity before.
“I’m going to say yes, there have been altercations at Serendipity before, like at any bar,” he said. “And police have been called there in the past. But as for whether there are more or less altercations at Serendipity than any other bar, I’m not sure, and I will find out.”
The press release states an autopsy was performed but, “the cause and manner of death are still pending.”
Ms. Gerstel said she has been told autopsy results.
“We we were told that autopsy read that he died from a lacerated spleen from his eighth rib being broken,” Ms. Gerstel said.
The final autopsy report is still pending because they are waiting for toxicology reports, she said.
A memorial service for Mr. Johnston was held Saturday in Averill Park, Rensselaer County, Ms. Gerstel said.
Mr. Johnston had been living in Gouverneur for about two years Ms. Gerstel said, where he had maternal relatives.
“Even though Andrew hadn’t lived here in two years, he had plans to come back,” she said.
Mr. Johnston had primarily worked in construction trades, but late last year he took a job at Price Chopper and had recently been promoted to a manager position.
“One of his last messages to me was ‘hey, I’m going to be able to transfer,’” Ms. Gerstel said.
A GoFundMe account has raised more than $11,000 in support of Mr. Johnston’s children.
“He was a very social person, he was involved in sports as a kid,” Ms. Gerstel said. “He knew a lot of people and a lot of people are really upset that it took nine days for anything to come out.”
“Somebody died,” Ms. Gerstel added. “Children lost their father, aunts and uncles lost their nephew, cousins lost a cousin and friends lost a friend.”
Police are asking anyone with information to call 315-287-2121.
Times staff writer Mike Gagliardi contributed to this story.
