Jake Farley couldn’t have asked for a better summer job.
Four days a week, he works at the Black Lake Boat Launch inspecting the hulls of boats and watercraft for any invasive species of plant or animal life which could be transmitted in or out of the lake.
“I really enjoy the job and people have been very cordial to me. I explain to them about how invasive species can damage the lake or other lakes. I check for things like aquatic life, crustaceon shells and seaweed,” says Farley, who is the son of Doug and Sarah Farley, and will be entering his junior year at Ogdensburg Free Academy in two weeks.
“So far this summer I have found mostly milfoil and seaweed on boats and some zebra mussels. There is a disposal bin at the launch where I get rid of them.”
Farley is part of the Stewardship Program run by the Adirondack Watershed Institute of Paul Smith’s College which located in the heart the Adirondacks in the Lake Placid-Saranac Lake area.
According to the AWI website, the principle mission of the Stewardship Program is to prevent the introduction of new invasive species into Adirondack waters and to prevent the spread of established invasive species between Adirondack waters. That is accomplished through a combination of boat inspection, free boat wash stations, public education, field monitoring, and service work. Boat inspection and public education are the main activities of stewards like Farley in 70 lakes in the Adirondack Park.
The Adirondack Watershed Institute (AWI) is a component of Paul Smith’s College (PSC). The program started in 1989 as a local-scale water quality monitoring program called the Adirondack Aquatic Institute (AAI) and expanded in 1999 to include invasive species management. PSC started the Watershed Stewardship Program (WSP) in 2000 as a separate initiative that focused on local-scale invasive species prevention activities.
These two programs expanded over the years as separate efforts, in 2002 the college recognized the synergy of linking these programs and thus merged them to begin the AWI. The AWI has since grown into a regional-scale water quality monitoring and invasive species management program
Although Farley has enjoyed interacting with boaters, fishermen and recreational enthusiasts at Black Lake he takes his job very seriously. He feels that the mission of the AWI is of the upmost importance for the future of the Adirondack and north country area waters and he has enjoyed fishing Black Lake with the Northern New York Bassmasters Club and with his family and friends.
He developed a great love for the outdoors, especially fishing, at a very young age and joined the Northern New York Bassmasters Club as soon as he was old enough to hold a rod. He follows the conservation goals of the club to the letter and someday hopes to pursue a professional career in an environmental field.
He heard about the Paul Smith’s College AWI program through a friend and applied for the Stewardship position. He hopes to continue his job at Black Lake throughout his high school and college years and beyond if possible.
“Working with the people at Paul Smith’s has been great and it is very important that we continue to work at preventing the spread of invasive species,” says Farley.
“I hope that my summer job could possibly allow me to move up in the program. Right now I just want to do my job well.”
And he has been given a great opportunity to do just that. Of the lakes that are serviced by AWI stewards Black Lake ranks eighth in traffic at the launch.
“It has been very busy. The average is a about 35 boats a day and I had 75 one day,” says Farley.
His efforts have been noted and appreciated.
“Jacob has been a fantastic steward for us,” says Eric Paul who is the Director of the Stewardship Program of the AWI. “We are glad to have him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.