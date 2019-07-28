CANTON — Farmers Market coupons are still available to eligible Senior Citizens. Low income eligible seniors, age 60 and over, may use Farmers Market Coupons to purchase locally grown, fruits and vegetables from local farmers’ markets.
Office for the Aging will be distributing coupons until Aug. 16. Eligible Seniors may pick up the coupons at the office, 80 State Highway 310 Canton, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Office for the Aging will also be distributing coupons at local Farmers Markets. (Booklets cannot be mailed and may not be picked up by proxies) Power of Attorney may sign for booklets, POA form is needed. Booklets are first come, first served.
One coupon booklet will be issued to all eligible seniors in a household, regardless of how many seniors comprise the household. Senior Citizens who have questions regarding Farmers Market Coupons should contact the Office for the Aging at: 315-386-4730.
To be eligible monthly income must be at or below:
$1,926/one person-household; $2,607/two-person household; $3,289/three-person household.
2019 FMC-Farmer’s Market Distribution Schedule
Canton Farmers Market (Village Park)
Aug. 6, Tuesday 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Aug. 9, Friday 9 a.m. -5 p.m.
Gouverneur Farmers Market (Village Park, Main Street)
Aug. 8, Thursday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Massena Farmers Market-Tractor Supply Parking Lot
Aug. 15, Thursday 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Massena Farmers Market- Massena Memorial Hospital
Aug.12, Monday 2:30-5:30 p.m.
