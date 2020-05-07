Farmers Markets are just around the corner in St. Lawrence County.
Canton’s twice-weekly market will open at the Village Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 15. Other markets will open in Potsdam, Massena, Gouverneur and Hammond in June and a new market is expecting to open in Ogdensburg this season.
The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way the markets will look and operate, Gardenshare’s Associate Director Carelene Doane said.
New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets has issued instructions on how farmers markets must be run.
The pandemic regulations include:
n No forms of entertainment.
n No cooking demonstrations or sampling.
n No craft or non-food vendors, except for soap or hand sanitizer.
n Space out vendors as much as possible.
n Minimize amount of food on display with customer access.
n Increase the number of handwashing stations and make hand sanitizer available.
n Manage customer traffic within the market to eliminate congregating and to promote social distancing.
The regulations contradict what market promoters have tried to build over the years.
“The market managers have put a lot of effort into, and the communities have as well, to it being a meeting and community place,” Ms. Doane said. “But, what we have heard is that they need to come in, get their food and leave.”
As the summer progresses there is hope, Ms. Doane said, that some of the restrictions might be lifted, especially as far as craft sales are concerned.
She said market managers are eager to get the season underway.
“They have heard that people are wanting to shop local, and avoid grocery stores,” Ms. Doane said. “At least at the farmers markets you are outside.”
Without crafters, the early season markets might be a little slim, Ms. Doane said.
She expects meat vendors and maple producers at the Canton market as well as some spring produce.
“Sometimes there’s asparagus,” she said.
Elizabeth Lyons has been working with Robert Carlisle to set up a market on a piece of property in Ogdensburg on Ford Street Extension between the Price Chopper Plaza and the City Department of Public Works.
“We got approval from the city planning board, with conditions for a site use plan,” Ms. Lyons said. “We are approved to operate seven days a week.”
That ambitious schedule Ms. Lyons gives them the flexibility to let vendors set up when it is good for them.
“If somebody wants to be there three days a week, they can. If somebody wants to be there once a month, they can,” she said. “We want to be as flexible as possible for vendors so they can make some money.”
There has been a lot of interest, Ms. Lyons said, but many people are anxious about how the current conditions will affect their plans.
A Facebook page, Ogdensburg Farmers’ Crafts and Art Market, has been established and has over 150 members.
The group is planning on launching the market on June 1 and is still looking for vendors.
There will be a fee structure, Ms. Lyons said, but the group could waive fees for vendors who might like to try it out for a bit.
Because of the Ag and Markets’ rules, the group will likely launch with just produce, but Ms. Lyons said they are looking for a mix of vendors from crafters to artists to distillers and others.
The early interest, she said, has been from artisans, so the group is looking for food producers who might be interested.
People interested in taking part in the Ogdensburg Market can find the Facebook page or contact Ms. Lyons at 315-869-6188.
