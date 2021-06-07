CANTON — It’s that time of year again. Farmers markets across St. Lawrence County are either officially open for business or gearing up for the season.
The markets in Canton, Potsdam, Ogdensburg and Gouverneur are now open.
The Canton farmers market runs Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located in the Village Park. Potsdam’s market runs Saturdays at the same time and can be found in Ives Park.
The Gouverneur farmers market goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and is located in the Village Park on Main Street. Ogdensburg’s market operates Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2321 Ford St. Extension.
The Massena farmers market begins in July and will be held Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 105 Harte Haven Plaza.
Hammond’s farmers market begins June 16 and will be held Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. at 14 Main St.
The Akwesasne farmers market starts June 30 and will be held on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Generations Park, 30 Margaret Terrance Memorial Highway.
Sonja E. Jenson, market manager at Canton Farmers Market and outreach coordinator at Gardenshare, contemplated what it means for St. Lawrence County to have farmers markets, especially post-COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a testament to the strong community and the value that local agriculture has. A robust farmers market points to how supportive people are of small-scale producers, as opposed to large corporate sellers,” she said.
Ms. Jenson noted how, during the pandemic, “people turned to farmers and neighbors for food, underscoring a dependence on each other in our community.”
Although there’s still reliance on big box groceries, Ms. Jenson emphasized how “there shouldn’t be a constant, endless supply of product,” and that it’s normal for supply to be seasonal and limited.
She encourages people to approach their local farmers market to see what’s fresh and available each week.
Ms. Jenson hopes that as the pandemic fades into memory, people continue to shop local from those that they know.
