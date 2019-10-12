CANTON — Fashion, food and fun will come together during a first-time event that’s been organized to raise funds for the Canton Church & Community Program.
The Fall Fashion Frolic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 26 in the lower level of the Canton United Methodist Church, 41 Court St. Tickets are $7 each and a table of eight tickets can be reserved together for $50.
Proceeds will help support the CCP’s food pantry and Second Hand Thrift Shop which both operate at 7 Main St.
The show will feature about a dozen local residents, including a few college students, modeling clothes that were donated to the thrift shop which sells clothes and accessories for men, women and children in a variety of sizes. Footwear, purses and jewelry are offered.
“People donate very nice clothes and this will be a way to get the word out,” said Frances Bailey, event co-chair. “We change the clothing every season and people are really getting some big bargains.”
Proceeds from the thrift shop help support the CCP’s food pantry which provides food for dozens of families in Canton, DeKalb, Russell, Hermon and Clare.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley and Todd Moe from North Country Public Radio will be among the models.
Hailey Hodge, owner of Luna Boutique, 18 Park St., will be the commentator.
“We want this to be a real fashion show, but we want to make it fun,” Mrs. Bailey said. “We have quite a few models including some college students.”
Cheryl Glidden, also a co-chair, said guests will get a chance to have a sneak peek at new fall and winter items for sale at the thrift shop including outerwear for men and women, slacks, sweaters, footwear and more.
Her husband, Rick, is among the male models.
“We’ll have men wearing full suits, some women wearing dressier outfits and others wearing casual outfits,” Mrs. Glidden said.
Many designer labels items have been carried at the thrift shop, including Pendleton, Talbots, LL Bean and Eddie Bauer.
Desserts, made with pumpkin and apple, will be served along with coffee, tea and apple cider. A door prize raffle are also included in the ticket price. The door prizes include gift certificates and other items, with drawings held throughout the event.
Jeff Hinkle, the organist at the Canton United Methodist Church, will play background music. Visitors should enter the community room through the church parking lot on Chapel Street. Tickets are available at the Second Chance Thrift Shop, Coakley Home & Hardware, Luna Boutique and White’s Flowers.
Connie Jenkins, CCP director, will speak about the organization and its programs.
Mrs. Glidden said a member of the fashion show committee, Phyllis Lawrence, heard about a fashion show sponsored by a thrift shop in Phoenix, Ariz. and relayed the idea back.
More information about the CCP is available at www.ccpcanton.org. The office can be reached at 315-286-3534 or by emailing: director@ccpcanton.org.
