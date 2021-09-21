Fatal crash in Potsdam on Monday
- James R. Murray, 78, of Madrid, died Monday at Canton-Potsdam Hospital following injuries sustained in a car crash in Potsdam. According to state police, Mr. Murray was traveling east on County Route 34 in a 2007 Nissan Frontier when he failed to yield the right of way to a farm truck operated by Raymond H. Pearson Jr., 71, of Canton, who was traveling south on Route 310, resulting in a collision. Mr. Murray was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
