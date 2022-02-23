GOUVERNEUR — State police in Gouverneur confirmed that at least one person has died following a car crash Wednesday on Route 11.
According to a Facebook post by the Gouverneur Fire Department, Route 11 was shut down between Scotch Settlement Road and Welch Road near the Richville turn off Wednesday evening. Route 11 reopened at about 6:20 p.m.
The cause of the crash is not known.
