Fatal Rossie fire gets new look for link to murders

The smoldering remains of a trailer fire that claimed the life of Jay D. Marsaw, 79, pictured Feb. 20, at 300 Butler Road in Rossie. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — A fire that claimed the life of a 79-year-old man in Rossie is getting a second look in connection with murder suspect Adam W. Smith. However, the St. Lawrence County district attorney doesn’t expect investigators to find a new connection.

Smith, 46, is jailed in Canton on a second-degree murder charge. He is accused of killing 67-year-old William M. Freeman last week in Rossie. Smith is also the prime suspect in the Feb. 11 stabbing death of 72-year-old Ronald E. Durham in Gouverneur.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.