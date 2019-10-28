OGDENSBURG — A father charged in the criminally negligent homicide of his infant child has been released from jail on bond.
Cody D. Davis, 22, of 618 Albany Ave., was released from St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $40,000 bond Monday morning by City Court Judge Gary R. Alford.
Davis is charged alongside Ashton R. Rebbert, 23, also of 618 Albany Ave, with the criminally negligent homicide of their two-month-old daughter, Arial Dorothy Rebbert.
As of this report, Ashton Rebbert is still being held in county jail on $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 bond, after their Saturday arraignment by City Court Judge A. Michael Gebo.
City police said they responded to a call at the couple’s residence about an unresponsive baby at 11:13 a.m. Oct. 7.
According to court documents, they left their child unattended and failed to administer care to her for a period of more than 10 hours, negligently causing her death.
The pair were taken into custody at 8:10 p.m. Friday, and late Friday night were in the city lockup.
A memorial service for Ariel was held on Oct. 11 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home.
Assisting with the investigation were the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, state police, New York State Forensics Investigation Unit and the New York State Computer Crime Unit.
