MASSENA — A father and daughter have been charged in a Highland Road robbery at knife point.
State police said it was at about 9:48 p.m., Tuesday when Gerald L. Dissotle, 48, and his daughter Patience M. Dissotle, 27, were at 170 Highland Road when they held up a man and stole $214 and a cell phone from him.
Mr. Dissotle and his daughter were each charged with a count of first-degree robbery. Mr. Dissotle was additionally charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Both defendants were arraigned in Town Court and sent to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, with Mr. Dissotle being held without bail and Ms. Dissotle being held on $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond.
Both defendants are to reappear in Town Court at 10 a.m. on July 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.