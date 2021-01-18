OGDENSBURG — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports two missing people, a father and daughter believed to have been snowmobiling and last seen on Friday.
David Redmond Jr. and Larissa Redmond were last seen in the Ogdensburg area, according to police.
Anyone with any information should contact the sheriff’s office at 315-379-2222 or Ogdensburg police at 315-393-1555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.