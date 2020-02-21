CANTON — The following grand jury indictments were handed up Feb. 20, in St. Lawrence County Court:
Joseph P. Dileo, 46, 6425 Cedar Creek Way, Farmington, is charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony.
The indictment charges on Aug. 12 in the town of Hammond, Mr. Dileo stole property with a total value of more than $3,000.
Mr. Dileo was arrested by state police in October for allegedly stealing a boat around Aug. 12, from the Chippewa Yacht Club Docks.
The 1988, 19-foot Grady white with a 2004 Johnson 4 Stroke 115 HP motor, valued at about $7,000, was found abandoned in Rockport, Ontario, by Ontario Provincial Police, and an investigation by New York state police led to Mr. Dileo, who was found to have entered Canada on the St. Lawrence River illegally.
After Canadian Border Services turned Mr. Dileo over to state police, he was charged with third-degree grand larceny and arraigned in Hammond Town Court.
He was released under St. Lawrence County probation supervision but was taken to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department on an Ontario County arrest warrant, and is now also facing the grand larceny charge in St. Lawrence County Court.
Christopher A. Mousaw, 57, 328, S. River Road, St. Regis Falls, is charged with first-degree assault, a class B felony.
The indictment charges on Sept. 12 in the town of Hopkinton, Mr. Mousaw intentionally caused serious physical injury to another person with the use of a deadly weapon or other dangerous instrument.
State police said Mr. Mousaw was involved in a confrontation with a man on Route 458, during which Mr. Mousaw used an umbrella to menace him, knocked him down with his vehicle and ran over his right leg.
Darcy R. Whalen, 39, and Shawn M. Cullen II, 31, both of 408 Plimpton Road, Heuvelton, are charged with one count each of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony.
The indictment charges on Oct. 25 in the town of Oswegatchie, Ms. Whalen and Mr. Cullen each possessed more than one gram of methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.