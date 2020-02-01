North country farmers can access federal emergency loans and other aid after the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a natural disaster designation for 43 upstate counties in the state.
The declaration pertains to heavy rains and flooding farmers endured last year, which, for some, ruined their crops. Producers in Franklin, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence and other counties are eligible.
“After weathering a brutal farming season last year, the USDA’s disaster designation will provide much needed assistance to farmers and growers throughout Upstate New York,” wrote U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y, in a prepared statement.
