MASSENA — The Federal Aviation Administration will cover the $1.4 million cost to make improvements to the existing security fence at the Massena International Airport to eliminate conditions that could lead to inadvertent entry to the airfield.
“That grant originally had a $35,000 town contribution. Under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, we’ll get reimbursed. It won’t cost us anything,” Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said.
The CARES Act provides approximately $10 billion to support U.S. airports experiencing severe economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency. This funding is distributed to airports to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The funds are coming directly from the U.S. Treasury’s General Fund to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The FAA’s Office of Airports will administer these grant funds to airport sponsors.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, CARES Act grants may be used for any purpose for which airport revenues may be lawfully used, including airport operations, equipment and personnel.
The Massena Town Council held a special meeting this week to authorize Mr. O’Shaughnessy to sign an acceptance agreement of the grant offer with the Federal Aviation Administration to move forward with the construction project. It was one of four resolutions passed by board members.
“One was for the FAA. The other three were to hire an engineering firm to do work for us,” he said.
A second resolution authorized Mr. O’Shaughnessy to sign a cost plus fixed fee consultant agreement with C&S Engineers for the fence improvements and stabilization project.
Board members also approved a resolution authorizing him to sign a lump sum consultant agreement with C&S Engineers for design work on rehabilitation of a runway, and a fourth authorized him to sign a cost plus lump sum consultant agreement with C&S Engineers for parking lot expansion and rehabilitation.
The parking lot project includes the construction of an approximate 130-foot by 60-foot expansion, construction of a concrete sidewalk, minor grading and drainage modifications, signage and pavement markings. It also includes rehabilitation of the approximate 195-foot x 115-foot existing airport parking lot.
