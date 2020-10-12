HEUVELTON — The village has secured an additional federal grant to connect its sewer system to the Ogdensburg Wastewater Treatment Plant, helping further lift the financial burden off the shoulders of residents in the district. Last week, the village was awarded the $376,000 grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission’s State Economic & Infrastructure Development program to assist with the plan to extend the sewer line to Ogdensburg and decommission the old treatment plant.
“It looks like with this additional funding, the village will be over 65% completely grant-funded on a $13-plus million project. To receive this kind of support from the state and federal funding agencies is really a nod toward trying to keep small communities viable. We’re certainly very grateful,” Mayor Barbara A. Lashua said.
The grant from NBRC will be added to other funds including a $4.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Mrs. Lashua said with the amount of outside funding, it’s unlikely the village will have to increase sewer rates. In addition, she noted the sewer project, on top of ongoing renovations to the water tower and underground infrastructure, will help keep Heuvelton more attractive for potential development.
“We really want to be supportive to any business or industry that wants to come into our village,” Mrs. Lashua said. “The only way that we can see that happening is if we have viable infrastructure. Without that, you’re really not going to attract anyone. Not that Heuvelton is a hot bed of activity at this point, but there’s potential for growth and we really want to keep our eye on the future.”
Construction is currently underway at the Ogdensburg wastewater plant where crews are building an expanded 500,000-gallon outflow storage tank to be joined with the seven-mile conveyance sewer line coming from Heuvelton. The city will have a meter on the line and will bill the village as per an agreement between the two municipalities.
