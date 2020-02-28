WATERTOWN — The U.S. Department of Interior’s Fish and Wildlife Service is taking public comments on its future management plan for double-crested cormorants, this time including the fish-eating migratory birds’ potential impact on recreational and commercial fishing.
The service said that as part of ongoing efforts to address conflicts between the birds and wild and stocked fisheries, it has announced an advance notice of proposed rule making (ANPR) and is soliciting public input on future management options.
The service further said in a statement that future management actions built on a strong biological foundation ensure cormorant populations are managed responsibly and in compliance with federal laws and regulations, while balancing economic development, human health and safety, endangered species management and other priorities.
“We are building long-term solutions for managing conflicts with double-crested cormorants under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act while maintaining healthy populations of this species,” Aurelia Skipwith, director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said in a statement. “This effort, in collaboration with our partners, will ensure continued good stewardship of our natural resources.”
In 2017, the service completed an Environmental Assessment (EA) under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) evaluating options for issuing individual depredation permits to provide relief for aquaculture facilities experiencing direct economic losses from cormorants across 37 central and eastern states and the District of Columbia.
The EA analyzed options for the issuance of depredation permits for cormorants where there is either significant economic damage to aquaculture facilities, significant damage to native vegetation, significant impact on a threatened or endangered species, or significant human safety risks. Upon completion of the EA on Nov. 15, 2017, the Service began issuing permits to aquaculture facility managers and property owners across 37 central and eastern states and the District of Columbia.
This review did not include potential damage to recreational and commercial fishing by cormorants. Since the publication of the EA, the service engaged stakeholders to assess the biological, social and economic significance of wild fish-cormorant interactions, and to identify a suite of management alternatives.
Jefferson County Legislators Philip N. Reed, Patrick R. Jareo, William W. Johnson and Robert W. Cantwell III, each of whom’s district includes waterfront areas, have led county efforts to raise public awareness about contacting federal representatives regarding the cormorant problem and providing feedback to the Fish and Wildlife Service.
“The noticeable increase in the presence of cormorants in recent years has become a heated topic of conversation among many residents of waterfront communities,” Mr. Reed said. “During this time, it is not uncommon to hear residents concerned not only over the destruction of vegetation, but the conditions of properties that cormorants make while they are roosting, along with the impact on property values.”
Mr. Reed also said the increase in the cormorant population is a concern of people who sport fish and fishing guides whose jobs depend on the fishery.
“With arguably few predators for adult cormorants, the concern is that the situation will only worsen,” he said. Cormorants were widely blamed for decimating the bass population on areas of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River in the late 1990s, culminating in the shooting death of as many 2,000 of the black birds on Little Galloo Island in 1998.
Ten men, including eight from Henderson Harbor and two others with seasonal homes in the area, pleaded guilty to federal charges that they violated the Migratory Bird Treaty Act by killing the federally protected birds.
In the years following, the service administered regulations that included an Aquaculture Depredation Order, which allowed 24 states to kill cormorants, without permits, if the birds were committing or about to commit depredations on public resources of fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation worked with the service to manage cormorant populations, which included oiling eggs on Little Galloo Island in effort to keep numbers under control. In addition to the impact on the area’s fishing industry, the birds had killed vegetation and stripped trees on the island through their acidic excrement.
These and similar efforts suffered a blow in 2016 when a federal court ruled, among other things, that the service did not sufficiently consider the effects of its depredation orders on cormorant populations and vacated the orders. By 2018, DEC observed 4,932 nesting pairs of cormorants on the St. Lawrence River, the largest number since the department began counting in 1991.
The service is accepting public comments on a proposed cormorant management plan through March 9. To file comments electronically, go to the Federal eRulemaking Portal: http://www.regulations.gov. Follow the instructions for submitting comments to Docket No. FWS-HQ-MB-2019-0103.
By hard copy, submit by U.S. mail or hand-delivery to Public Comments Processing, Attn: FWS–HQ–MB–2019–0103; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Headquarters, MS: JAO/1N, 5275 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041–3803.
