CANTON — Draft recommendations are now ready for Canton’s recreation-loving residents to review.
Since mid-December, the joint town and village recreation committee has virtually gathered with a community advisory group to “reimagine Canton recreation.”
The municipal committee — comprised of town Councilors Timothy J. Danehy and Martha Foley Smith and village Trustees Carol S. Pynchon and Elizabeth R. Larrabee — asked the advisory group to consider staffing, facilities, programming, resources, partnerships and taxpayer return on investment.
The group first identified and distinguished municipally run resources — Partridge Run Golf and Country Club, the Canton Recreation Pavilion, Bend in the River Park and the Remington Trail, for example — and community resources, like school playgrounds, gyms and yoga studios.
Based on the group’s understanding of Canton’s recreation needs, challenges associated with funding, facilities and staffing were factored into the draft recommendations now viewable on the parks and recreation page of the municipal website.
The recommendations include considering alternative management models for the Recreation Pavilion, expanding shared services for facility maintenance, exploring economic development funding opportunities, establishing a capital project fund and forming a recreation steering committee, which would meet regularly with the municipal committee and carry member terms.
The recommendations distinguish the responsibilities of the municipalities and community members or partner organizations. Budgeting and staffing decisions, for instance, are noted as municipal responsibilities, and continued organization of community recreation events, clubs and supplemental fundraising is designated a responsibility of partner organizations.
Community members across recreation interests are represented in the advisory group, but broad public feedback is wanted.
A virtual public forum will be hosted at 7 p.m. March 22, over Zoom. The Zoom link will be posted on the municipal website calendar and the parks and recreation page within 24 hours of the meeting. Input can also be submitted through a Google Form posted on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.