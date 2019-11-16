CANTON — A Potsdam man charged with felony stalking had his trial, which was scheduled for Nov. 13, adjourned without date so that his attorney could seek out an expert witness.
Ahmed Khalil, 37, last known address 110 Elm St., is charged with the felonies of first-degree stalking and fourth-degree grand larceny, the misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree menacing, two counts of petit larceny and second-degree harassment, a violation.
Mr. Khalil appeared in St. Lawrence County Court Wednesday afternoon, where there were nearly 70 prospective jurors waiting for questioning.
But on Thursday, District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said those jurors were excused after Mr. Khalil’s attorney, Peter A. Dumas, Malone, was granted a request that the trial be adjourned without date so that he, like the district attorney’s office before him, could find an expert witness that could educate the jury on the nature of the crimes that his client was charged with.
The indictment charges on Aug. 22 in St. Lawrence County Mr. Khalil intentionally disabled a phone to prevent a person from calling for assistance from police, fire, or emergency medical services personnel, restrained another person and struck, shoved, kicked or otherwise subjected that person to physical contact and knowingly caused that person reason to fear death, imminent serious physical injury or physical injury from him and did intentionally or recklessly cause that person physical injury.
According to the petit larceny charges, on Aug. 24, Mr. Khalil twice stole property from somewhere in the county, though it does not state what was stolen, from whom it was stolen or where the alleged theft took place. He is accused of stealing a credit or debit card under the grand larceny charge on that same date from somewhere in the county.
In addition to the adjournment, Mr. Pasqua said he filed a Molineux motion allowing him to enter evidence of prior uncharged crimes by Mr. Kahlil in the criminal trial.
Mr. Dumas filed a motion seeking a dismissal for speedy trial violations, Mr. Pasqua said.
No decision has yet been made by County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards.
