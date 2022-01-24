Fernandez appointed assistant professor at Clarkson University

POTSDAM — Lissette Fernandez has been appointed assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at Clarkson University.
She received her Ph.D. and bachelor of science degrees in civil engineering from Clarkson and her bachelor of science in architecture from Higher Polytechnic Institute at Havana.
Her research implements computationally efficient algorithms to perform analysis and design optimization of vibrational energy harvesters at the infrastructure scale. This can reduce computational times from months to only hours. Her work also investigates design alternatives to holistically integrate the harvester mass to the overall structural system design.
Fernandez was a Dwight David Eisenhower Transportation fellow and is a recipient of the Outstanding Civil & Environmental Engineering Graduate Student Teaching Award from Clarkson.
She has presented research at a number of conferences and has a journal article accepted for publication.
Fernandez is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and previously served as a graduate teaching assistant at Clarkson.
