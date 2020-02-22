MASSENA — Village of Massena residents were able to use a credit card for the first time to pay their taxes in 2019. But, Treasurer Kevin Felt said, it didn’t really take off.
“That was a first. It wasn’t really successful,” he told village trustees during their meeting on Tuesday.
Mr. Felt said that his office recorded 16 transactions with a credit card from June to the end of September last year, and he thinks he knows why.
“I think the biggest reason why it’s not real well used is because as a village government we’re not allowed to incur fees,” he said.
Users, on the other hand, do incur the 2.56 percent fee, in addition to their tax bill, when they use a credit card.
“So you go to a retail store and say, ‘I want to buy this $100 item.’ You give them your credit card. You don’t get charged anything for that. They eat those costs. Government can’t do that,” Mr. Felt said. “The company that we use charges 2.65 percent directly to the user. So if they do want to use the card, they’re going to pay 2.65 percent.”
While some have used the service, he said others have balked once they’ve learned about the associated fee.
“We explain to them how much it’s going to cost them. They say no,” he said.
But that doesn’t mean the service is going to go away, according to Mr. Felt.
“As a service, it’s available and there are people that need it. It is an option,” he said.
More information about paying village taxes can be found on the village and town website at https://massena.us/167/Village-of-Massena-Treasurers-Office.
