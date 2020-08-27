POTSDAM — A virtual Zoom session of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Fibromyalgia/Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) Support Group is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1.
The topic will be “Has Your Get Up and Go, Got Up and Went?” Group facilitator Leslie Russek, PT, DPT, PhD, OCS, will discuss how you can manage feeling drained of physical or psychological energy. This session will include a few short activities to improve your energy, and a discussion of what you and other participants find works for you/them.
All people with fibromyalgia or EDS, friends, and family are welcome to participate. For information on how to log into the sessions, please contact Dr. Leslie Russek, at lrussek@clarkson.edu. Dr. Russek is a professor in Clarkson University’s Physical Therapy Department and specialist in pain management.
