CANTON — Two separate fights inside the St. Lawrence County Jail led to assault charges for two inmates.
On July 8, Mark Tripp, 36, broke another inmate’s nose during a fistfight, for which he required treatment at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, according to St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien.
Mr. O’Brien said that on July 10, Joshua Jones, 29, punched another inmate in the face repeatedly. That victim also had to be treated at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and has since been released.
Mr. O’Brien said that Mr. Tripp and Mr. Jones both face second-degree assault charges and are scheduled to appear in Canton Town Court at a later date.
Mr. O’Brien said he doesn’t know what caused the fights, but said they’re common in every correctional facility. He said it has to do with the conditions inside the jail, which make men inclined to violence.
“Blend all that with our society together and it creates circumstances in our jails which we have to handle appropriately and professionally,” he said.
